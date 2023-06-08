8,824 POs, habitual criminals held this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 8,824 proclaimed offenders (POs), 18,859 court absconders, and 9,096 target offenders in the ongoing crackdown during this year.

According to police spokesperson, around 1,939 proclaimed offenders, 3,310 court absconders, and 2,112 target offenders were apprehended in Cantonment Division.

Similarly, in the Civil Lines Division, 803 proclaimed offenders, 1,484 court absconders, and 1,020 target offenders were arrested. The City Division witnessed the arrest of 1,795 proclaimed offenders, 4,367 court absconders, and 2,096 target offenders.

In the Iqbal Town Division, 1,044 proclaimed offenders, 2,503 court absconders, and 1,284 target offenders were successfully apprehended. In the Saddar Division 1,676 proclaimed offenders, 3,333 court absconders, and 1,476 target offenders were apprehended. Lastly, in the Model Town Division, 1,567 proclaimed offenders, 3,862 court absconders, and 1,108 target offenders were captured, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the passports of dangerous criminals would be revoked, leading to their prompt arrests. These individuals would then face legal proceedings and be appropriately punished by the courts.