884 candidates appear in KUBS admission test

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 884 candidates appeared in the aptitude admission test here on Sunday for Executive MBA - EMBA and MBA (two and half years) each and EMBA (one and half years) of the Karachi University business school (KUBS). The test was held at the department of Political Science, said a statement.

The KUBS has received 700 admission forms for the two and half years program (EMBA and MBA) of which 627 candidates appeared in the test while 271 admission forms were received for one and half years MBA program of which 257 appeared in the test.

The candidates of EMBA and MBA (two and half years program) appeared in the test in morning shift whereas candidates of MBA (one and half years) program appeared in the test in afternoon shift.

Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Tahir Ali, the in-charge, Directorate Admission Committee, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar and Professor Dr Danish Siddiqui of KUBS monitored the admission test proceedings.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also visited the examination center and inspected the arrangements at the examination center.

Dr Khalid Iraqi was briefed about the registration of candidates and number of present students during the written test.

On the special instructions of Dr Khalid Iraqi, security staff was vigilantly deployed on the entry gates and the department to facilitate the candidates and their family members.

The initial list of the successful candidates of the aptitude test was uploaded on the Karachi University official website (www.uok.edu.pk) whereas the final list will be uploaded on August 26, 2019.