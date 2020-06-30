8,847 COVID-19 tests performed at PIMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 8,847 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests had been performed at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) so far out of which 2,080 were tested positive, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

According to them, total 212 beds had been allocated in PIMS and 56 patients were admitted in the hospital and 10 were on ventilators while the hospital had sufficient capacity for admission of COVID-19 patients and more beds would be arranged if required.

They added eight different wards had been now allocated for corona patients' isolation and treatment like medical-II, medical-IV, surgical-II, surgical-IV, private ward and corona new isolation room.

They added that PIMS staff, doctors' nurses, paramedical, security and many other staff were helping and saving corona patients.

After observing a decrease in the COVID-19 cases in the capital on Monday the number again surged to 248 with around 60 more cases in the previous 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data, 248 cases had been reported in the city with five more deaths.

The cases were recently dropped to 189 with only two deaths previously, however 59 cases have been reported in the previous 24 hours in the city.

An official of the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that recent surge in the cases was relevant as around 25000 tests had been done in the city.

He said that sometimes due to the increased number of cases, the backlog was created and results were reported with delay.

He also said that meanwhile the figure had dropped from around 400 cases being reported daily. Around 50 cases were a relatively small number, he added.

He said that the epidemiology sciences asked for more tests and tracing which was being implemented to cope with the pandemic adding that the number of severe cases of COVID-19 had reduced in the Federal capital hospital.

He also said that the death ratio in the city was also low.

Previous week, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had decided to lockdown five more areas of the city to control the pandemic as an increased number of cases was being reported from the areas.

However, the ICT administration on Sunday announced de-sealing of two sub-sectors of the G-9 after imposing smart lockdown in the areas for five weeks to control the coronavirus spread.

