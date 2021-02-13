885 held, drugs, weapons, kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 885 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and 286-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 12,080.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered nine pistols, a revolver, a rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 840 kite sellers/kite flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.