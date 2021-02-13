UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

885 Held, Drugs, Weapons, Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

885 held, drugs, weapons, kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 885 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and 286-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 12,080.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered nine pistols, a revolver, a rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 840 kite sellers/kite flyers and seized kites and string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe’s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

2 hours ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

4 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

4 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.