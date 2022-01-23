885 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 885 new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 885 new cases, the number of active cases in the province has climbed to 3600 and total cases to 185340.

During the same period 70 patients have also recovered from the disease.

A total of 10015 tests were conducted out of which 885 have proved positive for Corona. One death was also reported from the province. The virus has so far claimed 5975 lives in the province.