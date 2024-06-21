Open Menu

885 People Provided Emergency Service During Eidul Azha Days

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

885 people provided emergency service during Eidul Azha days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 885 people affected in various accidents/incidents

during the three days of Eidul Azha in the district.

District Emergency officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP that his department received

4615 calls during Eid holidays including 960 calls of emergency, 173 of road accidents, 25 of quarrels,

648 of medical related, 18 of fire incidents and 68 miscellaneous.

The rescue teams also provided

first aid to 668 people.

He said, over 550 rescuers were deputed on Eidul Azha duty and were well equipped with motorbike

ambulances and other necessary gadgets.

He also said that 40 patients from rural centers were shifted to DHQ hospital.

