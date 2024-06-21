885 People Provided Emergency Service During Eidul Azha Days
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 885 people affected in various accidents/incidents
during the three days of Eidul Azha in the district.
District Emergency officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP that his department received
4615 calls during Eid holidays including 960 calls of emergency, 173 of road accidents, 25 of quarrels,
648 of medical related, 18 of fire incidents and 68 miscellaneous.
The rescue teams also provided
first aid to 668 people.
He said, over 550 rescuers were deputed on Eidul Azha duty and were well equipped with motorbike
ambulances and other necessary gadgets.
He also said that 40 patients from rural centers were shifted to DHQ hospital.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM vows all-out support for KP’s development11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner lauds cleanliness arrangements in Eidul Azha days11 minutes ago
-
Father, son found dead30 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1562 people in Eidul Azha holidays41 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims three lives51 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today57 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 10800 substandard kulfis1 hour ago
-
Rain played havoc in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Dy Speaker, Punjab Assembly inspects cleanliness in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Fares overcharging, 29 vehicles fined Rs.37,500 in Murree12 hours ago
-
01 killed, 3 injured in road accident12 hours ago
-
NHMP arrest gang of cattle thieves12 hours ago