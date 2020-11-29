UrduPoint.com
885,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on November 30.

Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that during the campaign 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district. He said that SOP"s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

The In charge informed that 663 area incharges, 240 medical officers and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

Hussain said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign successful. He urged the citizens particularly the parents to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved, he added.

