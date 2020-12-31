UrduPoint.com
885,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence across the district from January 11 through which around 8,85,000 children under age five would be administered polio drops.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP, that during the campaign 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

He said that SOP"s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

The CEO informed that 663 area incharges, 240 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added

