885,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

885,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said 885,000 children up to the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day anti-polio campaign being commenced from March 29.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the health officials to complete the process of training of vaccinators before the drive, adding anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The DC said all arrangements are being finalized in order to achieve the 100 percent set target of the drive.

Meanwhile, Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain told APP that 2964 polio teams ,663 area incharges, 240 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned to make the campaign a success, he said.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

