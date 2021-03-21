UrduPoint.com
885,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day polio drive would commence from March 29 during which 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,400 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that SOP's regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

CEO informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

Dr Faiza said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

"307 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", she added. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

