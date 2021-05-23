UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

885,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops Under Strict COVID SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

885,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops under strict COVID SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on June 7 in which 885,400 children less than five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP, that COVID-19 Standard operating procedure(SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the drive to ensure the safety of polio teams.

During the campaign 2964 polio teams,396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign, adding the drive will also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 preventive measures.

"307 fix centres would also be set up to administer drops", the CEO added.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success, she added.

/395

Related Topics

Polio June All

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

50 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.