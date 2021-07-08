88,530 children vaccinated for measles

RAWALPINDI, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 88,530 children, between six months to five years, were administered anti-measles injection under a six day long drive launched in 35 union councils of the district here Thursday, said Dr Faiza Kanwal Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Health Authority.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, she said, 88,530 children have so far been administered measles vaccine in 8 Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi city,7 UCs of tehsil Rawalpindi, 8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantt,9 UCs of tehsil Taxila,2 UCs of tehsil Murree and one UC of tehsil Kotli Sattian on the 4th day while the set target to cover 185,849 children would hopefully be achieved till July 10.

Meanwhile ,Incharge anti-measles drive Muhammad islam informed APP that mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.

