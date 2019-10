88,534 defective power meters replaced in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 88,534 burnt and defective meters across the region from July 2019 to September 2019

Mepco official sources said that the company replaced 80,056 single phase meters, 2323 three phase meters and 155 MDI meters.

Sources said that 10,529 defective meters had been replaced in Multan circle, 9,136 in DG Khan circle, 14,574 in Vehari circle, 7,733 in Bahawalpur circle, 11,476 in Sahiwal circle, 8,585 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 7,121 in Muzaffagarh circle, 8,391 in Bahawalnager circle and 4,988 defective meters were replaced in Khanewal circle.