886 deserving students get stipends in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Stipends of Rs 13.6 million were distributed among 886 deserving students in the district.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Mines Labour Welfare hospital Chak No. 119-SB here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N MPA Rana Munawar Ghous said the Punjab government, under the leadership of chief minister Hamza Shahbaz was taking concrete steps for the welfare of all strata of society including the labourers.

He said the government had won the hearts of workers by raising their minimum monthly wages to Rs 25,000 in the Federal budget.

Later, Mines Commissioner Punjab Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry and MPA Rana Munawar Ghous distributed cheques among the children of deserving workers.

Principal of Mines Labour welfare girls college, labour leaders and field officer of Minesdepartment were also present.