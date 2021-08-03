UrduPoint.com

886 E-FIRs Registered In Mardan Division: PA Told

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that some 886 e-FIRs have been registered in Mardan Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that some 886 e-FIRs have been registered in Mardan Division.

Responding to a question of PML-N's legislator Sobia Shahid, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash informed that 309 e-FIRs had been registered in district Mardan, 187 in Swabi, 183 in Swabi and 207 in Nowshera districts.

He said all the police stations in Malakand division have been digitalized. He said that e-FIR system would be extended across the province.

The house also passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Godowns Bill, 2021 that was moved by Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub.

