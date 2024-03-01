886 Kite-flyers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) As many as 886 kite-flyers were arrested by the district police during a crackdown, launched under the anti-kite flying act on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Police Department said that the crackdown on kite-flying was ongoing across the district on the instructions of CPO Muhammad Ali Zia. He said that 847 cases were also registered. Police seized 66,000 kites and 2741 string rolls and other material.
