8860 litre Iranian diesel, NCP items worth 17.2 million seized in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The district police of DIKhan have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items including 8860 liters of Iranian diesel worth Rs. 17. 2 million during various operations here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police teams conducted various actions within the limits of Daraban, Yarik and Dera Town Police stations.

During the action, the team of Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Zeeshan Iqbal and in-charge Daraban Check Post HC Muhammad Shahid while taking action against smuggling of non-customs paid goods, inspected several vehicles. During checking, the police recovered NCP items including 157 rolls of cloth, 108 sacks of "sipari" and 120 sacks of other items. The estimated worth of the recovered NCP goods was around Rs 14.7 million.

Similarly, Yarik police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Mohammad Salim Baloch along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan during checking of the vehicle recovered 2100 liters of Iranian diesel from Datsun C-513, and the accused Atta Muhammad son of Khan Mohammad resident of Darazinda was arrested as per the rules.

1800 liters of Iranian diesel were recovered from another vehicle and accused Abdul Rahim son of Muhammad Shah resident of Darazinda was arrested while accused Khalilur Rahman son of Abdul Waheed resident of Darazinda was arrested and police recovered 2160 liters of Iranian diesel from his possession. The estimated worth of the recovered Iranian diesel was around Rs 1.8 million.

Meanwhile, during another operation, SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with the Special Task Team foiled a smuggling attempt of NCP Iranian diesel in the limits of Dera Town Police Station, while checking Datsun No. SB-1008, police recovered 2800 litres of Iranian diesel and petrol worth Rs. 0.72 million.

The estimated worth of all recovered NCP goods and Iranian diesel was around Rs 17.2 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.