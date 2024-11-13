88pc Of Public Complaints Resolved Via Complaint Cell 1715: IG Rizvi
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police “IG Complaint Cell 1715” is working in a fully operational and efficient manner to address the issues of citizens
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police “IG Complaint Cell 1715” is working in a fully operational and efficient manner to address the issues of citizens.
On a daily basis, complaints related to citizens' problems are resolved with transparency and merit, A public relation officer told APP on Wednesday.
He said that, in the last six months, 1,104 complaints were received via the 1715 helpline, and the staff promptly forwarded them to the concerned forums.
He said out of the complaints received, 973 have been resolved with complete transparency and merit, with a resolution rate of 88 percent.
Moreover, citizens can register complaints regarding the registration of cases, traffic-related issues, complaints against any police officer, or any issues related to investigations.
In addition, citizens can submit complaints via the Islamabad Police mobile app, social media platforms, the website, or in writing.
These initiatives aim to provide citizens with timely and the best services.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that ICT Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of the best and swift justice to citizens.
IG Rizvi added that ICT Police has set up various forums to address the problems of the public and is also engaging with the public through open forums “Khuli Katcheri’s”, (open court) while all officers are also interacting with the public at masjids every Friday after prayers.
IG further said that community policing is crucial for combating crime in any area. The helpline, 1815, has also been established for addressing women's issues, where women can freely call and report their problems.
Maintaining law and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property remains a top priority for Islamabad Police, IG Rizvi added.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor7 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari43 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago