88pc of Public complaints resolved via complaint cell 1715: IG Rizvi

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police “IG Complaint Cell 1715” is working in a fully operational and efficient manner to address the issues of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police “IG Complaint Cell 1715” is working in a fully operational and efficient manner to address the issues of citizens.

On a daily basis, complaints related to citizens' problems are resolved with transparency and merit, A public relation officer told APP on Wednesday.

He said that, in the last six months, 1,104 complaints were received via the 1715 helpline, and the staff promptly forwarded them to the concerned forums.

He said out of the complaints received, 973 have been resolved with complete transparency and merit, with a resolution rate of 88 percent.

Moreover, citizens can register complaints regarding the registration of cases, traffic-related issues, complaints against any police officer, or any issues related to investigations.

In addition, citizens can submit complaints via the Islamabad Police mobile app, social media platforms, the website, or in writing.

These initiatives aim to provide citizens with timely and the best services.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that ICT Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of the best and swift justice to citizens.

IG Rizvi added that ICT Police has set up various forums to address the problems of the public and is also engaging with the public through open forums “Khuli Katcheri’s”, (open court) while all officers are also interacting with the public at masjids every Friday after prayers.

IG further said that community policing is crucial for combating crime in any area. The helpline, 1815, has also been established for addressing women's issues, where women can freely call and report their problems.

Maintaining law and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property remains a top priority for Islamabad Police, IG Rizvi added.