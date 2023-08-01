MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 88 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 146,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against three power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.