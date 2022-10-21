88th badge completes driving training

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The 88th badge of professional driving training course has completed their driving course at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driving Training School Bahawalpur here.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a two-week long professional driving training of motorcar was held at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driving Training School Bahawalpur here.

On the completion of the course, the Charge of the police driving school, Ayyub Gujjar distributed achievement certificates among the participants of the course.

He concluded that the driving training course for the 89th badge has been started on 20th October 2022.