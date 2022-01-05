89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

The Deputy Inspector General Police Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah here on Tuesday promoted 89 assistant sub-inspectors in list E of Hyderabad Range to the rank of Sub Inspector (BPS-14) with effect from 23-12-2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah here on Tuesday promoted 89 assistant sub-inspectors in list E of Hyderabad Range to the rank of Sub Inspector (BPS-14) with effect from 23-12-2021.

On the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, the DIG issued promotion orders of 89 confirmed ASIs as per provision of Rules 12.3, 12.8 and 13.18 of Police rules 1934 against existing vacancies in the rank of Sub Inspector of Hyderabad Range, order said.

All newly promoted sub inspectors will be on probation for a period of two years as provided in Rules 13.18 of Police Rules 1934, the office order stated.