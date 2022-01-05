UrduPoint.com

89 ASIs Promoted As Sub-inspectors

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 12:26 AM

89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

The Deputy Inspector General Police Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah here on Tuesday promoted 89 assistant sub-inspectors in list E of Hyderabad Range to the rank of Sub Inspector (BPS-14) with effect from 23-12-2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah here on Tuesday promoted 89 assistant sub-inspectors in list E of Hyderabad Range to the rank of Sub Inspector (BPS-14) with effect from 23-12-2021.

On the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, the DIG issued promotion orders of 89 confirmed ASIs as per provision of Rules 12.3, 12.8 and 13.18 of Police rules 1934 against existing vacancies in the rank of Sub Inspector of Hyderabad Range, order said.

All newly promoted sub inspectors will be on probation for a period of two years as provided in Rules 13.18 of Police Rules 1934, the office order stated.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

3 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

3 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

3 minutes ago
 UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalat ..

UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of development ..

Prime Minister for early completion of development projects in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Two new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Two new dengue cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.