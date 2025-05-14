Open Menu

89 Cases, Rs 268,000 Fines Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

89 cases, Rs 268,000 fines over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal profiteering across the city.

As a result of strict enforcement, 89 FIRs have been registered against violators, and fines amounting to Rs. 268,000 have been imposed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has issued clear directives for dealing with profiteers with an iron hand, emphasizing zero tolerance for overcharging and market manipulation. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are conducting continuous monitoring to ensure the implementation of official price lists.

Several shopkeepers have been issued warnings for violating pricing regulations, while inspection teams maintain strict vigilance across markets and bazaars.

The prices of 20 essential vegetables, including potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, have remained stable. Moreover, notable reductions have been observed in the prices of seasonal fruits such as mangoes, peaches, and dates.

Prices of other key fruits including apples, bananas, and pomegranates have also remained steady.

“Our top priority is to safeguard the rights of citizens,” said DC Syed Musa Raza. “Those who overcharge will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Citizens are encouraged to report complaints regarding price violations through the DC Control Room at 0307-0002345, or contact the Deputy Commissioner Lahore via official social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during an anti-encroachment operation, has removed 4,000 illegal encroachments, registered six FIRs and seized 42 truckloads of confiscated items. In coordination with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, the campaign aims to enhance the city’s beauty and ensure clear public access to roads, with full support from Chief Minister Punjab.

Recent Stories

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan