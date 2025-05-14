89 cases, Rs 268,000 fines over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal profiteering across the city.

As a result of strict enforcement, 89 FIRs have been registered against violators, and fines amounting to Rs. 268,000 have been imposed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has issued clear directives for dealing with profiteers with an iron hand, emphasizing zero tolerance for overcharging and market manipulation. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are conducting continuous monitoring to ensure the implementation of official price lists.

Several shopkeepers have been issued warnings for violating pricing regulations, while inspection teams maintain strict vigilance across markets and bazaars.

The prices of 20 essential vegetables, including potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, have remained stable. Moreover, notable reductions have been observed in the prices of seasonal fruits such as mangoes, peaches, and dates.

Prices of other key fruits including apples, bananas, and pomegranates have also remained steady.

“Our top priority is to safeguard the rights of citizens,” said DC Syed Musa Raza. “Those who overcharge will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Citizens are encouraged to report complaints regarding price violations through the DC Control Room at 0307-0002345, or contact the Deputy Commissioner Lahore via official social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during an anti-encroachment operation, has removed 4,000 illegal encroachments, registered six FIRs and seized 42 truckloads of confiscated items. In coordination with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, the campaign aims to enhance the city’s beauty and ensure clear public access to roads, with full support from Chief Minister Punjab.