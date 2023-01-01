UrduPoint.com

89 Cops Reshuffled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

89 cops reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has transferred and posted 89 police officials to various police stations in the city.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sub Inspector (SI) Imtiaz Ahmad, Incharge Investigation Thikriwala police station was transferred and directed him to immediately report to Police Lines, whereas Inspector Rizwan was transferred from Police Lines and posted as Incharge Investigation in Thikriwala police station.

Similarly, Inspector Sultan Mehmood, Incharge Chinese Guard, was transferred for General Duty in Police Lines while Inspector Nadeem Iqbal was transferred from Police Lines and posted as Incharge Chinese Guard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Aslam was transferred from People's Colony police station to Police Lines, ASI Arsalan Incharge Chak Jhumra police post to Chak Jhumra police station, ASI Muhammad Afzal Incharge Ali Shakir check post to City Sammundri police station, ASI Aslam from Dijkot police station to Police Lines, ASI Muhammad Tahir Shabbir from City Sammundri police station to Rawal Chowk police post, ASI Muhammad Bilal from Sadr Jaranwala police station to Police Lines, ASI Muhammad Asif from People's Colony police station to Police Lines, ASI Shah Jahan from Satiana police station to People's Colony police station, ASI Ashfaq Ahmad from People's Colony police station to Police Lines, ASI Azhar from Dijkot police station to City Sammundri police station, ASI Manzoor from Mureedwala police station to Police Lines, ASI Tahir Mehmood from City Jaranwala police station to Sadar Jaranwala police station, ASI Muhammad Ameen from Sadar Jaranwala police station to City Jaranwala police station, ASI Iftikhar Ahmad Incharge police post Chak No.

57-JB to Incharge police post Green Town,ASI Muhammad Zubair Incharge police post Green Town to Jhang Bazaar police station andASI Amir Rafiq was transferred from Police Lines to Dijkot police station, he added.

