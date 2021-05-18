89 deaths, 1413 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1413 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the pandemic claimed 89 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 9,500.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 328,775.

The P&SHD confirmed that 399 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,17 in Kasur,5 in Sheikhupura,11 in Nankana Sahib, 193 in Rawalpindi,8 in Attock,3 in Jehlum,28 in Chakwal,53 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,6 in Mandi Bahauddin,21 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,90 in Faisalabad,21 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,27 in Jhang,115 in Sargodha,27 in Mianwali,33 in Khoshab,2 in Bhakkar,66 in Multan,51 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,15 in Lodharan,25 in Muzaffargarh,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,2 in Rajanpur,39 in Rahimyar Khan,102 in Bahawalpur,01 Bahawalnagar,2 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,855,317 tests for COVID-19 so far while 288,809 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.