UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

89 Deaths, 1413 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

89 deaths, 1413 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1413 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the pandemic claimed 89 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 9,500.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 328,775.

The P&SHD confirmed that 399 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,17 in Kasur,5 in Sheikhupura,11 in Nankana Sahib, 193 in Rawalpindi,8 in Attock,3 in Jehlum,28 in Chakwal,53 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,6 in Mandi Bahauddin,21 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,90 in Faisalabad,21 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,27 in Jhang,115 in Sargodha,27 in Mianwali,33 in Khoshab,2 in Bhakkar,66 in Multan,51 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,15 in Lodharan,25 in Muzaffargarh,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,2 in Rajanpur,39 in Rahimyar Khan,102 in Bahawalpur,01 Bahawalnagar,2 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,855,317 tests for COVID-19 so far while 288,809 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched with Flagship MediaTek ..

21 minutes ago

Palestine Crisis: FM leaves for UN en route Turkey

32 minutes ago

Reconciliation committees revived in federal capit ..

39 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 135 more lives in Pakistan during ..

40 minutes ago

Special aide to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi B ..

44 minutes ago

PM rejects OGRA's summary for increase in POL pric ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.