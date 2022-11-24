89 dengue cases reported; 232 patients recover in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 89 dengue cases were reported in the district during the last month out of which 232 dengue patients recovered while one died.

It was told in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Abbasi to review the dengue situation throughout the district and medical facilities for dengue patients in hospitals.

The meeting was attended by officials of the health and other relevant departments and a detailed briefing was given by the representatives of the health department regarding dengue surveillance, rapid response teaMS(RRT), survey, fumigation, community sessions and other measures against the prevention of dengue.

The meeting was briefed that 29 RRT teams had been formed to carry out continuous surveys and concerned teams inspected stagnant and clean water places at homes.

Moreover, community sessions were also conducted and mosquito nets and awareness-raising pamphlets are distributed besides spraying potential places.

The meeting was informed that malaria cases were being reported more than dengue.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Abbasi said since chances of dengue virus were high in the months of October and November due to low temperature, more resources should be utilized for its prevention.

He also urged citizens to take precautions especially during these days by using nets, mosquito repellents (sprays, mats, etc.) on the doors and windows of the houses.

Avoid keeping open sleeves, do not allow clean water to stand in the houses.

He was of the view that people should take great care during the sunrise and sunset hours to prevent being affected by dengue virus.