89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Responding to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police apprehended 89 drug-peddlers under a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 89 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, ice, and weapons from their possession.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Anosh Masih and 556 gram hashish from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Raees Khan and Abrar Ahmed and recovered 5415 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial-Area police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Akmal and Sadam and recovered 2170 gram hashish from their possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Waseem and recovered 530 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Khanna police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rizwan and recovered four liquor bottles from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Kamran and recovered 870 gram heroin from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Rasib and recovered 1160 gram hashish and 185 gram ice from his possession. The Humak police team arrested a lady accused namely Alishah Imran and recovered 1460 gram hashish from his possession. The Lohibher police team arrested and accused Aliyan Ejaz and recovered 90 liter liquor, empty bottles and browning items from his possession.

Moreover, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Umer Hussain and recovered 140 gram heroin from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested an accused Zeeshan Baig and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Zaheer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Shams colony police team arrested two accused namely Ali Yaar and Aftab Haider and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Arif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, the Industrial-Area police team arrested an accused namely Ali Shahzad and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Asif Ali and Naimat Ullha and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Fawad and recovered one 12 bore rifle from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 67 absconders and Target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.