89 more dengue cases reported ; ten critical at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 89 new dengue positive cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 48 hours, while ten patients were in a critical position at Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said this here Wednesday.

"This year around 1813 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 1721 discharged after recovery," he added.

To date, the HFH has registered 1124 positive cases of dengue fever; District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) registered 228, while 461 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 92 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 41 are positive,13 positive out of 15 in BBH and 38 confirmed cases out of the total 54 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health official said that the number of beds to deal with the rising number of dengue patients had been increased from 92 to 274 in allied hospitals of the city include175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

He said the hospitals had full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising from the seasonal disease's outbreak.

In addition, a comprehensive anti-dengue campaign was being run to prevent the dengue virus in the district.