89 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sun 12th September 2021

89 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Eighty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,887 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

The total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,491, while 22,843 patients recovered from the disease.The spokesperson said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 252 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 96 at DHQ Hospital and 58 at General Hospital. He said that 961 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

