89 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 89 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,046 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 846 while 26,527 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 29 at DHQ Hospital and eight at General Hospital.

He further said that 769 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.