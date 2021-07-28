UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

89 More Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

89 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 89 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29368 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :About 89 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29368 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 92883 people were screened for the virus till July 28 out of which 89 more were reported positive.

As many as 28227 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 326 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

46 minutes ago

Leftist Pedro Castillo sworn in as Peru's presiden ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Files Complaint Against Creator of Photomon ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria reinforcing 50-year relationship

1 hour ago

Renewables Set Record in 2020 for US Electricity, ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.