89 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :About 89 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29368 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 92883 people were screened for the virus till July 28 out of which 89 more were reported positive.

As many as 28227 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 326 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.