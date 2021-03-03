UrduPoint.com
89% Motorcyclists, Motorists Using Helmet, Seat-belt; Says City Traffic Police

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

89% motorcyclists, motorists using helmet, seat-belt; says city traffic police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The awareness campaigns carried out by city traffic police has started bearing fruits as 89% motorcyclists and drivers have started the use of helmet and seat-belt.

This was told during a meeting of the traffic police held here under the chairmanship of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed campaigns' performance in detail launched by the city traffic police against building without car-parking, encroachments, use of tainted glasses, overloading, violation of no parking zones, helmet, seat belt, one-wheeling and unregistered motorcycles.

The chief traffic officer expressed satisfaction over progress achieved so far and directed further acceleration of such campaigns.

Similarly, he also directed the continuation of operation against encroachments and showing no leniency with anyone in that regard.

Marwat further directed the utilization of all capabilities for maintaining uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city showing of no negligence in that regard.

He further directed maintaining of check balance after crackdown against encroachment mafia and those no constructing parking in plazas to prevent future violations.

