89 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Five more persons in Punjab lost their lives to COVID-19,whereas total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,921 after registration of 89 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department on Wednesday, a total of 2204 deaths have been recorded in Punjab so far .

Giving details, P&SHD confirmed that 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Gujranwala, 10 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat, 5 in Multan, 6 in Faisalabad, 4 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Okara, 4 in Pakpattan, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 967,234 tests for COVID-19 in all, while 92,512 confirmed patients recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department has appealed the masses to adopt and observe SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. "People must wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19".

People must contact at 1033 immediately on observing symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

