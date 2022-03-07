UrduPoint.com

89 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

No death from coronavirus was reported on Monday, however 89 new cases emerged when 2,872 tests were conducted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :No death from coronavirus was reported on Monday, however 89 new cases emerged when 2,872 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here.

Shah said that fortunately, no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,085 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

He said that 2,872 samples were tested which detected 89 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,999,566 tests had been conducted against which 567,177 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 539,597 patients have recovered, including 110 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,495 patients were under treatment, of them 19,357 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 131 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 123 patients was stated to be critical, including 7 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 89 new cases, 28 have been detected from Karachi, including 20 from East, 6 South, Malir and West one each. Shaheed Benazirabad has 26, Dadu 18 and Hyderabad and Jamshoro one each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 48,193,992 vaccinations had been administered upto March 5h, and added during the last 24 hours 101,226 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,295,218 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.23 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

