Open Menu

89 NOCs Issued By Business Facilitation Centre

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

89 NOCs issued by business facilitation centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The business facilitation centre has issued 89 NOCs [No Objection Certificates] to businesspeople so far.

Faisalabad district stands on number two in issuance of NOCs among the Punjab province.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Silwat Saeed during her visit to the centre on Friday.

She gave away NOCs to businesspeople related to livestock business. She also received feedback from the business community about performance of the centre, and ordered for improving cleanliness conditions. She said that 140 applications had been received at the centre so far.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Visit From

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

3 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

3 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

3 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

4 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

4 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan