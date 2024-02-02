89 NOCs Issued By Business Facilitation Centre
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The business facilitation centre has issued 89 NOCs [No Objection Certificates] to businesspeople so far.
Faisalabad district stands on number two in issuance of NOCs among the Punjab province.
This was disclosed by Commissioner Silwat Saeed during her visit to the centre on Friday.
She gave away NOCs to businesspeople related to livestock business. She also received feedback from the business community about performance of the centre, and ordered for improving cleanliness conditions. She said that 140 applications had been received at the centre so far.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar and others were also present.
