89 per cent of Jaurrian hospital construction work completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :In charge of Development and Planning, District Health Authority Zohaib Mazhar, said that despite financial constraints, 89 per cent of construction work of the hospital being set up at Jaurrian near Chakri had been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

He told APP that work on a Rs 702.511 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon.

The planning officer informed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 312.96 million for the construction of the hospital so far out of a total of Rs 417.

47 mln revised rate for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party, whereas the rest of Rs 285.033 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery, he added.

Zohaib said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal land for setting up the 60-bed hospital owned by the Punjab government.

The In charge informed that modern healthcare facilities, including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformers, Dental unit, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others, would be available at the hospital./395