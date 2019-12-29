UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

89 Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 89 pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab on Sunday.

The Mepco raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 85,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while cases were also got registered against one of them for metre tampering.

