89 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 89 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against two of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

