89 Prisoner's Diagnosed With HCV At Health Camp

As many as 1315 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 1315 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan told APP on Wednesday that of the 1315 screened, Hepatitis C(HCV) was found positive in 89 while 6 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rashid informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids were being carried out at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The CEO said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp.

He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding camp would continue till July 20.

