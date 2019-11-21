89 profiteers fined for selling edibles on exorbitant rates

(@imziishan)

As many as 89 profiteers on Thursday were fined Rs 1, 33,000 by the Islamabad administration for selling edible items on exorbitant rates across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 89 profiteers on Thursday were fined Rs 1, 33,000 by the Islamabad administration for selling edible items on exorbitant rates across the city.

Around nine price magistrates raided 140 shops in their respective jurisdictions to check price control to ensure the provision of maximum relief to the citizens.

The raided areas included I-10, G-13, Sangam Market, Sittara Market, Bahria Phase IV and Defence Housing Authority, Jhangi Syedan and Shams colony, Lehtrar road, Pak town and Khanna Pul, Bhara Kahu and Tarnol.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said efforts were being expedited to curb the profiteers after the imposition of section 144 under which sellers were bound to display official price list of essential commodities on their shops.

He said the ICT and its all attached department including food, agriculture department, market committee, magistrates and capital police were ensuring the display of price list before the shops besides forwarding the violators to the assistant commissioner concerned for the penal action.

The capital administration has also taken an inclusive step to sensitize the masses about actual prices of edibles by recently launching 'Durust Daam' application, also enabling the citizens to lodge complaints against the profiteers, he added.

In response to a question, he said, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation weekly bazaars were also following local administration price list issued on edibles for the revenue limits of Islamabad.

He urged the capital dwellers to lodge complaints about overcharging for taking legal actions against the violators.

\395