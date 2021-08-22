UrduPoint.com

89 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 89 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 1098 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 89 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.98,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

