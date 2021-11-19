89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

UrduPoint.com

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 109,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 109,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

