UrduPoint.com

89 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 06:11 PM

89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed Rs 269,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed Rs 269,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 583 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Wheat procurement drive to start from April 13

Wheat procurement drive to start from April 13

39 seconds ago
 Rs 18.4m approved for upgrading 3 schools

Rs 18.4m approved for upgrading 3 schools

40 seconds ago
 High level meeting reviewed

High level meeting reviewed

42 seconds ago
 77 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

77 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

46 seconds ago
 Viral diarrhea outbreaks among children in twin-ci ..

Viral diarrhea outbreaks among children in twin-cities

3 minutes ago
 Tight security at religious places on first Juma o ..

Tight security at religious places on first Juma of Ramazan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.