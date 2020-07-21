UrduPoint.com
89 Shops Penalized For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district Tuesday visited 945 shops and markets and found irregularities at 89 places.

A fine of Rs130000 was collected on the spot from the shopkeepers found guilty of overcharging and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

