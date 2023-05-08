89 students of MAPS visit Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of 89 students from Modern Age Public school (MAPS) Abbottabad, along with their faculty members, embarked on a study tour to Parliament House, here on Monday.

During the tour, they were provided with a comprehensive visit to the Senate Museum and Senate Hall, where they viewed an intriguing documentary about the history of the Senate, and captured photos of the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians in the country.

Moreover, the students received a detailed briefing from senior officials about the Senate's functions, which enhanced their understanding of the country's political system.