895 Lahore city points disinfected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 895 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions ofCommissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfectedaround 40-km city area, said a spokesperson here.