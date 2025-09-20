89th meeting of IUB syndicate held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The 89th meeting of the Syndicate of Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at the Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. The session covered a range of important administrative, legal, and academic matters, with decisions issued on the issues discussed. The Vice Chancellor warmly welcomed the newly arrived members of the Provincial Assembly, underscoring the university’s commitment to open dialogue with provincial legislators.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished group of officials and academics, including Parliamentary Secretary, board of Revenue Punjab MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi, MPA Muhammad Sohail Khan Zahid, MPA Sadia Muzaffar, and former Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry. Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Amjad, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Director Coordination Higher education Commission Shahzaib Abbasi, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Maria Javed, and university officers Dr. Alia Nazir (Associate Professor), Qaiser Ijaz (Assistant Professor), and Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman (Registrar and Secretary) were also present at the meeting.

Discussions at the Syndicate focused on governance, financial oversight, and academic quality. While the specific decisions are to be formalized by the university Secretariat, the meeting emphasized strengthening administrative processes, ensuring legal compliance, and advancing academic initiatives across the campus. The outcomes are expected to guide future policy and strategic planning at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.