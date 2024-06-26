8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system

Through the case management system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 8 million cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Through the case management system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 8 million cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province.

This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Wednesday.

At this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the information related to pending cases is available online to the public and lawyers through the system. This has helped in making the process of justice delivery transparent and faster, he added.

Furthermore, through the Case Management System website www.dsj.punjab.gov.pk, the date-wise cause list and case details in all district courts can also be viewed online.