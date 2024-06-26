Open Menu

8m Cases Disposed Of In Punjab District Courts Through Case Management System

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:46 PM

8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system

Through the case management system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 8 million cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Through the case management system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 8 million cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province.

This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Wednesday.

At this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the information related to pending cases is available online to the public and lawyers through the system. This has helped in making the process of justice delivery transparent and faster, he added.

Furthermore, through the Case Management System website www.dsj.punjab.gov.pk, the date-wise cause list and case details in all district courts can also be viewed online.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Lawyers Progress All Million

Recent Stories

Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of ..

Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari

34 seconds ago
 KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model f ..

KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP

37 seconds ago
 N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: ..

N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official

42 seconds ago
 DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas ..

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations

8 minutes ago
 England top Euros group but disappoint again in Sl ..

England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate

8 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 bud ..

8 minutes ago
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'

LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'

8 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt ..

Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs

8 minutes ago
 KP government halts forests harvesting operations ..

KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conferenc ..

8 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observe ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day

8 minutes ago
 Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

18 minutes ago
 Two held for hatred wall chalking

Two held for hatred wall chalking

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan