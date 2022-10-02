UrduPoint.com

8m Families In Punjab To Benefit From 'Ehsaas Rashan Program'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

8m families in Punjab to benefit from 'Ehsaas Rashan Program'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Sunday that 'Ehsaas Rashan Program' had been launched in the province and eight million families would be provided edible items on concessional rates under the initiative.

According to official sources here, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approved an hefty amount of Rs 100 billion for the program. He said that low-income people could easily get edible items from the local grocery shops in a respectful manner.

He said that citizens could get their registration done by sending their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers on 8123.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the Punjab government would also get a bill approved for 'Kafaalat' of those living below the poverty line.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.