8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) About 8 million people are drug addicts in Pakistan which is a matter of grave concern and required immediate attention of the concerned authorities, said Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Convener FCCI Standing Committee on anti narcotics/Divisional President of NGOs Network for Anti Narcotics.

Talking to media persons after participating in a walk arranged under the aegis of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday, he said that narcotic is a global issue. Hence, every individual must contribute its role to get rid of this menace.

He said that about 8 million people are prey of drugs in Pakistan. He said that 300,000 people are using heroin in different ways while majority of drug addict has been recorded in the age between 15 to 35 years.

He said that he is continuously delivering lectures on the ill impact of narcotics in order to sensitize the students to abandon the use of drugs.

He said that parents should also keep a strict eye on their children to save them from indulging in drug addiction. The government should also evolve a comprehensive strategy to weed out this evil from the society once for all.

In this connection, role of NGOs, is also appreciable, he said, adding that the youth are precious and future asset of the country, hence they should be saved from drug addiction at all costs for greater national interests.