8m People Drug Addicts In Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM
About 8 million people are drug addicts in Pakistan which is a matter of grave concern and required immediate attention of the concerned authorities, said Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Convener FCCI Standing Committee on anti narcotics/Divisional President of NGOs Network for Anti Narcotics
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) About 8 million people are drug addicts in Pakistan which is a matter of grave concern and required immediate attention of the concerned authorities, said Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Convener FCCI Standing Committee on anti narcotics/Divisional President of NGOs Network for Anti Narcotics.
Talking to media persons after participating in a walk arranged under the aegis of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday, he said that narcotic is a global issue. Hence, every individual must contribute its role to get rid of this menace.
He said that about 8 million people are prey of drugs in Pakistan. He said that 300,000 people are using heroin in different ways while majority of drug addict has been recorded in the age between 15 to 35 years.
He said that he is continuously delivering lectures on the ill impact of narcotics in order to sensitize the students to abandon the use of drugs.
He said that parents should also keep a strict eye on their children to save them from indulging in drug addiction. The government should also evolve a comprehensive strategy to weed out this evil from the society once for all.
In this connection, role of NGOs, is also appreciable, he said, adding that the youth are precious and future asset of the country, hence they should be saved from drug addiction at all costs for greater national interests.
Recent Stories
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding55 seconds ago
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level57 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA58 seconds ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar10 minutes ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats10 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy13 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-257 minutes ago
-
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak10 minutes ago