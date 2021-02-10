8th accused of NBP KDA robbery held

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the eighth proclaimed offender wanted to police in National Bank, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) robbery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):The district police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the eighth proclaimed offender wanted to police in National Bank, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) robbery.

An eight-member of a dacoit gang reportedly looted Rs 1.5million from a bank's locker on December 8.

The police had already arrested seven accused of the gang while the main accused was at large since the robbery incident and finally arrested by conducting intelligence based operation.

Presenting the main accused before media, DSP Headquarters Ijaz Khan informed that all the arrested criminals had already languished in jails in different cases and had relations with inter-provincial criminal groups.

He appreciated efforts of police team in tracing out the accused of bank robbery in a short period.