UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8th Accused Of NBP KDA Robbery Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:19 PM

8th accused of NBP KDA robbery held

The district police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the eighth proclaimed offender wanted to police in National Bank, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) robbery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):The district police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the eighth proclaimed offender wanted to police in National Bank, Kohat Development Authority (KDA) robbery.

An eight-member of a dacoit gang reportedly looted Rs 1.5million from a bank's locker on December 8.

The police had already arrested seven accused of the gang while the main accused was at large since the robbery incident and finally arrested by conducting intelligence based operation.

Presenting the main accused before media, DSP Headquarters Ijaz Khan informed that all the arrested criminals had already languished in jails in different cases and had relations with inter-provincial criminal groups.

He appreciated efforts of police team in tracing out the accused of bank robbery in a short period.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bank Kohat December Criminals Media All From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Georgia Secretary of State Office Receives Prosecu ..

6 minutes ago

Germany Interested in Improving Russia-Europe Rela ..

7 minutes ago

US Senate Resumes Trump's Impeachment Trial

7 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks on US Response to Myanmar ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renames Emirates Diplomatic Acad ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.